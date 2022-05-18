Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.