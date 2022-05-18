Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

