Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $19.61. Talos Energy shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 9,031 shares traded.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,826,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,269,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock worth $83,577,238. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 71.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Talos Energy by 76.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

