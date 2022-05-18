Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 181,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 363.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.