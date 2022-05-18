Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 105.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,986,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.