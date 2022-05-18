Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.67 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post $82.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $82.40 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $74.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $333.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.60 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $346.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 147,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,219. The stock has a market cap of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.