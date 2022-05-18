TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

