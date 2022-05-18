TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

