TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Primerica worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.79. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

