TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

