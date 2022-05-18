TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Canada Goose worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

