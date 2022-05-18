TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,412 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,297,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 894,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,303.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 797,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.