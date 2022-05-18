TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 258,553 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

