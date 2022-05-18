TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,315. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

