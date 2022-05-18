TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $100.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TechTarget by 77.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $67.48 on Friday. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.94 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

