Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE THQ opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

