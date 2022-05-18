Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.