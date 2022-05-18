Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 359,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.