Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

VIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 95,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

