Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $435,455.28 and $161,398.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00317959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.