Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.60. Approximately 29,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,804,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.