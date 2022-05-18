Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.60. Approximately 29,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,804,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.
The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
