Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TERN stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.87. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

