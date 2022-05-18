Tether Gold Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,819.35 or 0.06244410 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $448.51 million and $410,056.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.26 or 1.00008827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

