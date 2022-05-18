Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,264,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 4,044,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.
Shares of TBVPF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 153,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.56.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
