Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,264,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 4,044,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Shares of TBVPF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 153,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

