The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. AES reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full year sales of $11.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $5,642,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AES by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 420,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,495. AES has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

