The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Allstate posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.