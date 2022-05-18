The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $701.25

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 701.25 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 737.08 ($9.09), with a volume of 136528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727 ($8.96).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.47. The stock has a market cap of £695.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000.50 ($4,931.58).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

