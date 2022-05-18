The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $267,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Boeing by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.90.

Boeing stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,066. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.28 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

