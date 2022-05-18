The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Coca-Cola worth $2,976,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

KO stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. 31,405,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,175,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

