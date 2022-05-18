The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 955,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

