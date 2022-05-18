The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 264,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,178,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

