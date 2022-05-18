The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 20,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 330,703 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,919. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

