The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.53. 5,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,577. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

