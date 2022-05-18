The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

