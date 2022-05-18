The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,772,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,074,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $177.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

