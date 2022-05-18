TheStreet Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to C+

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $472.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.79. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

