Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.