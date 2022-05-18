Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 785,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,328,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

