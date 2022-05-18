TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.

TJX traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,611,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,508,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,841,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

