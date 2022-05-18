Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Update

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 15,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096,510 shares of company stock worth $58,480,285 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 5,527,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

