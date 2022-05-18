Tonya Austin Sells 3,203 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $17,368.38.

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06.

AtriCure stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

