TopBidder Price Down 37.3% This Week (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $515.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,857.92 or 1.00020457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00104530 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.