Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.59. 173,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 88,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.