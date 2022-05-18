Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Up 34.7% in April

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

TSQ stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

