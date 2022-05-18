Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

NYSE TM traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.72.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 78.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.