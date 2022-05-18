TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.75

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 118932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

