Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 6,088 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $39,815.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

