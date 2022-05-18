Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 135,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,698. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Trecora Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

