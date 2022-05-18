Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.09

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 2270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.