TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.68 Million

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to report sales of $299.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.36 million and the lowest is $297.49 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $302.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,151 shares of company stock worth $6,701,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,563. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

